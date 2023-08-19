Save Corby rail ticket office - campaign under way to stop the closure

Corby and East Northants Labout PPC Lee Barron with Labour activists at Corby Railway Station.

A campaign to stop the closure of Corby railways station’s ticket office is gathering momentum.

Local political activists are now encouraging people to take part in a public consultation that has been extended by Network Rail.

The office has been earmarked for closure, alongside about 1,000 across the entire country, as part of a plan that the rail firm says will revolutionise the way that customer service operators interact with passengers.

The plan is to have staff in and around platforms to answer passenger queries instead of being in fixed ticket offices. Bosses say this will allow staff to have more face-to-face interactions with customers.

But RMT union boss Mick Lynch has called the decision a ‘savage attack’ and Kettering MP Philip Hollobone has raised the issue in Parliament.

Corby Labour members along with prospective parliamentary candidate Lee Barron were at the station on Wednesday (August 16) to encourage people to take part in the public consultation.

Lee said: "Ticket offices offer an invaluable service to rail customers.

"Not only selling tickets to those who are not able to order online, or uncomfortable using apps - but also to answer questions, provide advice on routes, cheaper ways to travel and help with accessible and safe travel.

"I have met with many rail users who are horrified by the proposed closure. We are here to show your opposition to your ticket office closing.”