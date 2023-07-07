Ticket offices at every station in North Northamptonshire could close under new proposals. Photos: Alison Bagley / Kate Cronin (National World).

Ticket offices at Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough stations could be permanently shuttered under plans by rail companies following what they say is a ‘collapse’ in the number of people using them.

The offices, as well as those in nearby Oakham and Market Harborough, are some of 1,000 slated for closure.

East Midlands Rail is among train operators that say they want to get staff into more interactive roles, on to platforms and closer to customers.

Labour PPC Lee Barron is opposing the plan. Image: Corby and East Northants Labour

But the proposals would see the end of traditional ticket offices.

Documents released by EMR say that staff would move out of ticket offices and on to station platforms, concourses and ticket halls, adopting new‘customer help’ roles already in place in many parts of the railway.

They say it would mean staff can offer more face-to-face support to help passengers choose the cheapest tickets and advise on journey planning, as well as support those with accessibility needs. They claim the changes would mean a more visible and accessible staff presence overall in stations during staffed hours, on ticket concourses and on platforms.

The issue was raised in Parliament yesterday (Thursday) by Kettering MP Philip Hollobone, addressing Transport Minister Hugh Merriman. Mr Hollobone said: “Staff at Kettering railway station are superb; they are friendly, polite, efficient and dedicated to simply outstanding customer service. Given that Kettering is one of the stations potentially affected, will the Rail Minister encourage rail passengers in Kettering to take part in the public consultation promoted by East Midlands Railway?

Kettering ticket office is one of those that could close. Photo: Alison Bagley / NationalWorld

"Can he confirm that if the changes go through, a passenger who turns up at Kettering railway station with cash to buy a ticket will be able to do so?”

Back in the 1990s, when ticketing rules were set, more than 80 per cent were sold at ticket offices – compared to 12 per cent nationally and five per cent in EMR stations nowadays.

Bosses say that similar initiatives have already worked for Transport for London, most airlines and many banks and supermarkets.

EMR says the changes would be phased in gradually. Ticket selling facilities will remain open at the busiest stations and interchanges, selling the full range of tickets while the transition takes place.

Following these changes, if a customer is unable to buy a specific ticket before boarding the train because it was unavailable at the station, they would be able to buy one during their journey, at a ticket office en-route, or at their destination.

Rail Delivery Group CEO Jac Starr said: “The way our customers buy tickets have changed and it’s time for the railway to change with them. Our proposals would mean more staff on hand on to give face to face help with a much wider range of needs, from journey planning, to finding the right ticket and helping those with accessibility needs.

“Our commitment is that we will always treat our staff, who are hugely valued, fairly, with support and extra training to move in to new, rewarding and varied roles and we will never compromise on safety. We also understand that our customers have differing needs which is why train companies will be consulting widely with accessibility and passenger groups to take on board their views.”

But Mick Lynch, general secretary of the RMT union, said: “The decision to close up to 1,000 ticket offices and issue hundreds of redundancy notices is a savage attack on railway workers, their families and the travelling public. Travellers will be forced to rely on apps and remote mobile teams. This is catastrophic for elderly, ­disabled and vulnerable passengers.”

Lee Barron, Corby Labour’s prospective parliamentary candidate, said: “Not too many months ago the union said that staffing the stations and the ticket offices were at risk. It feels like this is not about customer service and safety - but for the profit of the rail providers.”

Independent passenger watchdogs Transport Focus and London Travel Watch will facilitate a 21 day consultation for passengers.

Those wanting to contribute to the consultation and share their views can do so by emailing their views to [email protected] or writing freepost to RTEH-XAGE-BYKZ, Transport Focus, PO Box 5594, Southend on Sea, SS1 9PZ.

People can also have their say here.