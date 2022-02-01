Save a life - how Wellingborough stabbing first aid session could make all the difference

Community members attending a free first aid session on how to use newly-installed bleed bag kits have been trained to use their life-saving contents.

The session was organised by anti knife crime action group Off The Streets North Northants, formed in the aftermath of the death of 16-year-old Dylan Holliday who was stabbed on the Queensway estate in Wellingborough.

In what could be the first of many critical bleed training workshops, participants in Wellingborough learnt the importance of getting hands on with help as a person can bleed to death in five minutes.

Gary Watts of Meditech Global Limited

Trainer Gary Watts of Corby-based Meditech Global offered the training session for free to help people understand the importance of having a go at first aid.

He said: "It's a brilliant initiative. There has been a stark increase in the number of incidents of stabbings. The stabbing in Elizabeth Street in Corby shows that first aid can save lives.

"I think without someone willing to help the man could easily have died. We are looking to do a couple more training sessions.

"There is a culture where teenagers feel they need to be 'tooled-up', they are just not thinking it through.

The latest bleed box installed in Thrapston at Chancery Lane sports field

"The thing with catastrophic bleeds is you have got just five to six minutes. It is the first responders that are the ones that make the difference."

Attending the training session were members of the community, school governors and night patrol volunteers eager to learn what to do if confronted by a knife wound.

Irchester mum Sue Hobden took part with one of her sons, Matthew Wade.

She said: "I do worry for my boys, I don't think Irchester is bad but it could be something useful that I could take back to my school where I am a governor."

Members of the community were taught how to use the contents of bleed bags that are located across the county

Off The Streets North Northants have recently installed two more bleed bag cabinets.

Bleed boxes work in the same way as public-use defibrillators. A cabinet is attached to the side of a building and the contents can be located and then accessed using a code provided by 999 operators.

The kits inside are then used by a first aider to help anyone who has been stabbed.

Jane Capps, co-founder of Off The Streets North Northants, said: "We are putting up these cabinets and now people have the knowhow to use them.

"Call 999 straight away and the operator can direct you to the nearest bleed bag. The training is going to build confidence and awareness."

The latest bleed bags have been placed at the sports field in Chancery Lane, Thrapston, and in Northampton at the Frank Bruno Foundation in Standens Barn Community Centre, paid for donations from charity Redeem Funds.

Jane added: "Team work makes the dream work and this is an amazing example of community initiatives working together to make our little place in this world a better and safer place to live.

"A huge thank you to Meditech Global and WACA centre for the bleed training. Time is crucial when treating a puncture wound. We had a great attendance from members of the community who want to be the difference."

Off the Streets NN have also officially partnered with construction company Berkeley Group, launching a safety awareness campaign on construction sites with all operatives, supervisors, managers, and visitors wearing 'Together We Stand – Off the Streets' stickers on their helmets.

Rav Jones, co-founder of Off the Streets NN, said: "This is a big step in showing a united stand against knife crime within our communities. The project manager, Jonathan Kay, was touched by the tragedy within our community, that he offered to help raise awareness with Off the Streets NN. The new project is being undertaken by Berkeley Group. It will be to support the community organisation in raising awareness."