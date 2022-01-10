'Hero' passer-by came to aid of Corby stabbing victim

A woman who stepped in to help a Corby stabbing victim this afternoon (Monday) has been called a 'hero' by those who witnessed the incident.

A police cordon remains around the former TA Centre in Elizabeth Street after officers were called to the area at about 2.20pm.

Eyewitnesses said the man was stabbed further up the street, close to the Saxon Crown pub, after a 'commotion'.

Police at the scene

They said a woman who saw the incident followed the victim and his companion as they made their way down the street, where the man was thought to have collapsed.

Nitharsan Arunthavatheesan from the Favorite Chicken and Ribs takeaway, next to the scene, said the woman called 999 and followed instructions to help stop the bleeding.

He said: "The lady who helped was very brave, she was a hero. The blood was everywhere."

He added: "It's terrible. His friend didn't know what to do. I don't know what would have happened if she hadn't been there."

Police at the scene

Police said they were called to nearby Everest Lane and the victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries. The air ambulance was also called to the scene.

Carrier bags and a pair of gloves remain on the ground inside the cordon.

A shopkeeper who didn't want to be named said: "I was on the phone and saw a paramedic, then a police car, then a second police car, then a third. Then somebody said there's been a stabbing."

Another said said: "It's crazy. There were two paramedic cars, four police cars and an ambulance then the air ambulance arrived. It's been a manic afternoon. I think it's getting worse. It seems to be everywhere."