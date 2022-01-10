Man stabbed in Corby town centre
He's been left with serious injuries
Monday, 10th January 2022, 4:02 pm
A man has been stabbed in Corby's town centre this afternoon (Monday).
Emergency services were called to Everest Lane after the incident at about 2.20pm.
Eyewitnesses reported that the air ambulance was called to the scene.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman confirmed a man was stabbed and has been taken to hospital with injuries described as serious.
Further details are not known at this stage.
A police spokesman said: "We are appealing for any witnesses who may have seen what happened or who may have information about the incident to contact us using ref number 224 of 10/01."