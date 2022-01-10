Man stabbed in Corby town centre

A man has been stabbed in Corby's town centre this afternoon (Monday).

Emergency services were called to Everest Lane after the incident at about 2.20pm.

Eyewitnesses reported that the air ambulance was called to the scene.

Police were called to the scene.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman confirmed a man was stabbed and has been taken to hospital with injuries described as serious.

Further details are not known at this stage.