The grand opening of Desborough’s new Sainsbury’s store is just two weeks away, the supermarket chain has confirmed.

Work at the £10m Cockerel Rise store is almost complete and shoppers will be able to visit for the first time at 9am on Tuesday, February 7, after a ribbon cutting ceremony.

The new store has created 40 jobs and is one of the retailer’s ‘neighbourhood hubs’ – sized between a Sainsbury’s convenience store and a supermarket. It will also feature an in-store Argos click and collect service.

Work is ongoing at the new store

Patrick Dunne, Sainsbury’s property director, said: “Ever since our plans to invest in Desborough by bringing a new Sainsbury’s neighbourhood hub to the town were approved last year, we’ve been working hard to build and fit-out the new store for the local community as quickly as possible.

"I’m delighted with the progress we’ve made and I look forward to welcoming our first customers in February.”

Jay Lee, Sainsbury’s Desborough store manager, said: “I’m really excited that we’re now only a few weeks away from cutting the ribbon and inviting our new customers to experience Sainsbury’s Desborough for the first time.

"I know local people are eager to see inside the new store and I’d like to thank everyone who has supported us in getting to this stage.”

An artist's impression of the new store and, inset, new manager Jay Lee

The town has been crying out for another major food retailer for years and plans for the Sainsbury’s were first revealed in 2021.

