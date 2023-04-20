Rushden’s unsung heroes have been recognised as part of the 2022-23 Rushden Mayor’s Awards.

The awards are given to people in the town who have been nominated for their work in the community.

Those who took home a prize include Irene Blanchard, Hilda Evans, Emily Pellicci and Derek Hack.

Recipients of the 2023 Rushden Mayor's Awards (from left to right: Hilda Evans, Derek Hack, Mayor Adrian Winkle, Emily Pellicci, Irene Blanchard)

Cllr and mayor of Rushden Adrian Winkle said: “It’s important we recognise the community for what it does.

“I’m astounded by the work they [the winners] put into the community.

“They are unsung heroes.”

People attended the ceremony on Tuesday evening at Rushden Hall to see the four recipients collect the awards in an evening where the mayor read passages from those who nominated the award winners, shining a light on the good that they have done, and continue to do.

Irene Blanchard

Irene Blanchard volunteers at the Swivel Club shop and has also helped out at Serve in Rushden.

She was nominated for the award by Maureen Horsley, who said: “Irene is one of the kindest people I have ever met. Loyal, never lets anyone down and always willing to listen to any problems.

“Irene always helps on the Royal British Legion, Royal Naval Association and the Swivel Club stands and also helps with raffles and raising money for Macmillan Nurses, wrapping prizes for our raffles.

"Nothing is too much trouble.”

Hilda Evans

Hilda Evans, nominated by Jayne Evans, was born in the town in 1928. She has been actively involved in the community for decades, serving as the senior organist at the Methodist Chapel, a Girls' Brigade Officer and a Sunday School Teacher. Hilda still plays the organ at the Heritage Chapel and Halls.

Hilda said: “I’ve got so many friends here.”

"I’m still enjoying it.”

Derek Hack

Derek Hack was selected for his efforts with Covid vaccinations as he and other volunteers gave up their time to help marshal car parks and assist with patient care in a variety of ways.

He was nominated by Jamie Brown, who said: “Derek organised everything and contributed greatly (and still does) to the local community.

“Without his leadership and commitment then I’m not sure this team of volunteers would have ever been formed.”

At the ceremony, Derek said: “All of this is down to the volunteers, nothing would have happened without them.

“They turned out in all weathers.

“They’re the real stars.”

Emily Pellicci

Emily Pellicci from Off the Streets, a local anti-knife organisation, was nominated by a peer.

Alongside their nomination, they said: “Emily is a highly passionate individual who genuinely cares about her community and the other young people around her.

“Emily has helped organise bleed control training, organised events and fundraisers, and is a passionate advocate in reducing knife crime, not only in Rushden, but in the whole Northamptonshire county.”

Winners for the 2021-2022 calendar year included Kathy MacKenzie, Christine MacKenzie, Peter Armstrong and Maureen Horsley.