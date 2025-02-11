Rushden's new B&M store to create 50 jobs when it opens in March 2025
The popular discount retailer is coming to Eaton Walk, with the launch of the new store creating dozens of new jobs for local people.
B&M has taken possession of the town’s former Wilko store which will undergo a comprehensive internal and external refurbishment programme before officially opening its doors at 8am on Saturday, March 8.
The new B&M store manager said: “We’re feeling extremely positive about the creation of more jobs for local people, and we hope customers are going to be delighted with their new store.
“We are all really excited to get the doors open and welcome new customers through the door.”
Customers can expect to find a wide variety of branded groceries including a range of food, drink and pet food.
There will also be a selection of health and beauty products, homeware, electricals, DIY essentials, toys, games, gifts and plenty more.