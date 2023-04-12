News you can trust since 1897
Rushden's High Street to celebrate St George's Day festivities with its second annual artisan market

The market will be in the High Street the day before St George’s Day

By William Carter
Published 12th Apr 2023, 15:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 15:47 BST

St George’s Day is fast approaching, and Rushden will be celebrating the day with an artisan market in the High Street on Saturday, April 22.

Beginning at 10am, the day will bring together independent bakers, crafters, artists, food producers and more until 3pm, giving people the chance to enjoy local produce and celebrate the event with friends and family.

A spokesman for Rushden Town Council said: “Expect tunes from Beat Route Radio, entertainment for the children to include a colouring competition with fabulous prizes and the chance to meet our fearsome dragon and George on his trusty steed.”

The artisan market begins at 10amThe artisan market begins at 10am
St George is the patron Saint of England, and his battle against the fearsome dragon has been etched into English folklore. People up and down the country celebrate the day on April 23, with many people flying the St George Cross in honour of his victory.

