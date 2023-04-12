St George’s Day is fast approaching, and Rushden will be celebrating the day with an artisan market in the High Street on Saturday, April 22.

Beginning at 10am, the day will bring together independent bakers, crafters, artists, food producers and more until 3pm, giving people the chance to enjoy local produce and celebrate the event with friends and family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for Rushden Town Council said: “Expect tunes from Beat Route Radio, entertainment for the children to include a colouring competition with fabulous prizes and the chance to meet our fearsome dragon and George on his trusty steed.”

The artisan market begins at 10am