A Rushden radio station is celebrating five years of serving the community with tunes and the latest on local issues.

Beat Route Radio began broadcasting on Wednesday (March 1) at the early time of 6am, and was visited by mayor of Rushden Cllr Adrian Winkle who ceremonially cut the impressive birthday cake to celebrate the milestone.

Ian Griffiths, studio manager at Beat Route Radio, said: “As it was a special day and so many people got involved we had to separate [the schedule] into one-hour slots.”

Beat Route Radio is staffed by dedicated volunteers

On the topic of community radio, they added: “It should be about providing information that matters to local people”, citing food banks, the elderly and homelessness as beneficiaries of the station’s plentiful charitable efforts.

"We want to help local charities, but we’re also a platform for local musicians.”

Sharon Griffiths added: "A big part of what we’ve done is build confidence with local communities.”

Operating from a studio in a townhouse in Rushden, Beat Route Radio is volunteer-led, and segments its time on air into supporting up and coming artists, playing the classics, and providing updates in the local area.

The celebrations had quite the cake to go with it

It also branches out into the community, conducting 47 outside broadcasts in 2022 from events such as Party in the Park, the Rushden Soap Box race, and even the fifth birthday celebrations of Rushden Lakes.

