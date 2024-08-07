Rushden's Hall Park receives Green Flag award for eleventh consecutive year

Rushden’s Hall Park has been awarded the prestigious Green Flag award for the eleventh year in a row.

Rushden Town Council is delighted with the news that Hall Park has achieved the accreditation once again - the international quality mark for parks and green spaces.

The team at Hall Park has been praised for its hard work and dedication in caring for the green space so that everyone can enjoy it.

Keep Britain Tidy's Green Flag Award scheme manager Paul Todd MBE said: "I would like to congratulate everyone involved at Hall Park in achieving a Green Flag Award.

"Hall Park is a vital green space for the community of Rushden, bringing people together and providing opportunities to lead healthy lifestyles.

"The staff do so much to ensure that it maintains the high standards of the Green Flag Award and everyone involved should feel extremely proud of their achievement."

The Green Flag Award scheme, managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy under licence from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, recognises and rewards well-managed parks and green spaces, setting the benchmark standard for the management of green spaces across the United Kingdom and around the world.

Several parks in Corby and Kettering have also received Green Flag awards recently.

Last month, this newspaper reported that Coronation Park, East Carlton Countryside Park, Hazel and Thoroughsale Woods in Corby and Rockingham Road Pleasure Park in Kettering met the benchmark standard set by government.

Each of these four parks are managed by North Northants Council staff with the help of volunteers.