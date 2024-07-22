Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Parks in Corby and Kettering have received top quality recognition with Green Flag Awards for four public spaces.

Coronation Park, East Carlton Countryside Park, Hazel and Thoroughsale Woods in Corby and Rockingham Road Pleasure Park in Kettering met the benchmark standard set by government.

North Northants Council staff who manage the parks, helped by volunteers, have cause for double celebration as Hazel and Thoroughsale Woods has been awarded the Green Flag for the 10th consecutive year.

Cllr Harriet Pentland (Con), the council’s executive member for climate and the green environment, said: “Green spaces are so important and vital for communities across north Northamptonshire and the news that four sites have retained their Green Flags for 2024/25 is excellent.

Clockwise from top left: Coronation Park, Corby; Rockingham Road Pleasure Park, Kettering; East Carlton Park; Hazel and Throughsale Woods with the first flag in 2013.

“I would like to take this opportunity to highlight that Hazel and Thoroughsale Woods has now held a Green Flag for 10 consecutive years – this is a huge accolade and something the team should be extremely proud of.”

The Green Flag Award scheme, managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy under licence from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, recognises and rewards well-managed parks and green spaces, setting the benchmark standard for the management of green spaces across the United Kingdom and around the world.

Keep Britain Tidy’s Green Flag Award Scheme manager, Paul Todd, said: “I would like to congratulate everyone involved on achieving a Green Flag Award.

“Coronation Park, East Carlton Countryside Park, Hazel and Thoroughsale Woods and Rockingham Road Pleasure Park are vital green space for communities in north Northants to socialise, enjoy nature, for children to play safely and it provides important opportunities for park users to improve their physical and mental health.

"We know that staff and volunteers work tirelessly to ensure that it maintains the high standards of the Green Flag Award, everyone involved should feel extremely proud of their achievement.

"It is important that our free to use spaces are maintained to the Green Flag Award standard, making them accessible for all members of the community while ensuring the environment is protected.”

Cllr Jason Smithers (Con), leader of the North Northants Council, added: “Teams across north Northamptonshire work extremely hard, alongside dedicated community groups, to keep all our open spaces clean and tidy and I would like to thank them for their work and congratulate everyone involved.”