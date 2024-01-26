Rushden Wetherspoons knife attack - second man charged with serious assault

The Railway Inn in High Street Rushden

A second man has been charged in connection with a serious assault that took place at the Railway Inn pub in High Street, Rushden, on Saturday, January 13.

Francis Michael Moynagh, of no fixed address, has been charged with four offences - Section 18 wounding with intent, possession of a knife in a public place and two counts of common assault.

The 23-year-old appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Thursday, January 25), where his case was transferred to the county’s crown court. He was remanded in custody until his next appearance on February 29.