Kettering man charged with serious assault after Rushden Wetherspoons pub stabbing

A 36-year-old Kettering man has been charged in connection with a serious assault which took place at the Railway Inn pub in High Street, Rushden on Saturday (January 13).Colin Conner Mark Jeffers of Stamford Road, Kettering has been charged with three offences - Section 18 wounding with intent, possession of a knife blade/sharp article in a public place and threatening a person with an offensive weapon.Jeffers appeared at Northampton Magistrates Court today (Thursday, January 18), where his case was transferred to Northampton Crown Court.