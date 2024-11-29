Rushden Waitrose worker Jack hailed a 'true hero' for alerting family to Bedford house fire

A house fire in Bedford was spotted and reported by a Rushden Waitrose worker, who has been called a ‘true hero’ by a neighbour.

Jack Thompson, a delivery driver from Rushden’s Waitrose, was at the scene of an explosion in Cleat Hill, Bedford on October 19 and was instrumental in helping people to safety.

Angela Dahyea, who lives in the area, said: “There was an explosion around 7am as my family and I slept. This caused a fire to break out in my neighbour’s house and one of Waitrose’s delivery drivers stopped to help.

“He made sure to come to our home and bang on our doors and windows until my younger brother woke up. Thanks to Jack rushing to make sure that we evacuated immediately, he saved our lives.

Waitrose worker, Jack, has been labelled a 'true hero'

"He was also instrumental in helping support a woman with burns from the house next door. He is a true hero.”

Jack’s efforts were instrumental in, ultimately, minimising the casualties.

He said: “It wasn’t a conscious effort, more an act of instinct.

“I didn’t realise the severity of the situation or even the role that I had played until days after. All the compliments I have received since have been nothing short of overwhelming. I wouldn’t change a thing in how I reacted - it was a morning of adrenaline."

The explosion happened near where an underground gas leak occurred in July, though fire services have not yet officially established a cause.

The blast and ensuing fire resulted in the death of 85-year-old Paul Swales. Julia Harris, 84, died in hospital of her injuries 10 days later.

Inquests into the deaths caused by the explosion were opened this week.