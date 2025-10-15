Rushden Town Council vacancy after councillor resigns from post due to ill health

A by-election may be triggered following the resignation of a Rushden town councillor due to health-related issues.

Cllr Paul Harley won his seat for the Donne Close ward during the town council elections earlier this year, being one of the three Rushden wards which were uncontested in May.

But he has since resigned due to ill health.

Cllr Paul Harley (inset) became the councillor for Donne Close after an uncontested election in May

Now that his seat has been vacated, a by-election may be triggered if a request by 10 registered local government electors in the Donne Close Ward area is made within 14 days of the notice, which is dated October 17.

Should these requests be made, the returning officer will set the date of an election to be held within 60 days of this notice, and if an election is not requested, Rushden Town Council will fill the vacancy ‘as soon as practicable.’

Requests should be made out to the following:

Kamila Coulson-Patel

North Northamptonshire Council

Bowling Green Road

Kettering NN15 7QX