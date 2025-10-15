Rushden Town Council vacancy after councillor resigns from post due to ill health
Cllr Paul Harley won his seat for the Donne Close ward during the town council elections earlier this year, being one of the three Rushden wards which were uncontested in May.
But he has since resigned due to ill health.
Now that his seat has been vacated, a by-election may be triggered if a request by 10 registered local government electors in the Donne Close Ward area is made within 14 days of the notice, which is dated October 17.
Should these requests be made, the returning officer will set the date of an election to be held within 60 days of this notice, and if an election is not requested, Rushden Town Council will fill the vacancy ‘as soon as practicable.’
Requests should be made out to the following:
Kamila Coulson-Patel
North Northamptonshire Council
Bowling Green Road
Kettering NN15 7QX