Rushden police step up search for Alfred Street school roof vandals as officers patrol streets and visit suspects' homes

Vandals suspected of damaging the roof of one of Rushden’s primary schools have had a knock at their door as police search for culprits responsible for causing £20,000-worth of damage.

Emergency service personnel were on the scene in Alfred Street – the site of Alfred Lord Tennyson School’s junior section – after several attacks on the property’s roof.

Last night, a police car was parked outside the building following attempts the previous night to stop yobs wrecking slates and causing further damage to the school, themselves or others.

A police car outside Alfred Lord Tennyson Primary School, on the corner of Alfred Street and College Street in Rushden town centre

Northants Police confirmed they had been assisted by colleagues from Northants Fire and Rescue to search for the gang using a drone, a cherry picker and thermal imaging camera.

A police spokesman said: “Following recent incidents of trespass at Alfred Street Junior School, on the evening of January 31, Northamptonshire Police deployed a police drone to look for evidence of anyone trespassing on the site, including on the school’s roof.

“Working with colleagues from Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service, an officer was also lifted to the roof via cherry picker.

Roofing contractors continue the work on the £290,000 refurbishment project for Alfred Lord Tennyson Primary School

“During this operation it was confirmed that people had been on the roof but they had left before the officer was able to safely access this area.”

The previous incident saw the vandals scale the school’s perimeter fence, a builder’s fence and climb up scaffolding to the roof where they daubed walls, tiles and rooflights with white gloss paint.

Trespass on property is a civil matter, not criminal, leaving the authorities unable to act unless a crime is committed.

Northamptonshire Police says it has ‘clear safety concerns surrounding people accessing areas such as roofs or other high places’, adding that their response is centred around ‘ensuring the safety and welfare of those involved’.

Alfred Lord Tennyson School in Rushden was damaged by vandals with gloss paint

They confirmed they had been making efforts to find those responsible for damage and would take ‘proportionate steps to address any criminal activity’.

The spokesman added: “Any damage caused during trespass would be a criminal matter, and as with all reported offences, reports of criminal damage are investigated wherever there is evidence to allow this to happen.

“As part of the force’s work to tackle anti-social behaviour in the Rushden area, officers have been making visits to the homes of young people who are thought to be involved, including those linked to reports from the school, to discuss the impact and possible consequences of such behaviour with them and their parents or caregivers.

“Again, where proof of an individual’s involvement exists, the force will take proportionate steps to address any criminal activity.

“Our advice remains for parents and care givers to be aware of the whereabouts of young people in their care, to discuss with them the risks involved of accessing areas at height, and to talk about the potential consequences both to their own safety and to their future prospects should they be convicted of a criminal offence.”