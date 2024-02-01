Thermal imaging cameras used in hunt for Rushden rooftop vandals

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Rushden school targeted by a gang of youths has been attacked again last night with yobs seen once more on the roof of Lord Alfred Tennyson Primary in Alfred Street.

At about 7.25pm members of the public reported seeing ‘kids’ throwing wood and tiles down from the building that is undergoing a £290,000 refurbishment project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police officers responded to the emergency call within 10 minutes and firefighters joined efforts to catch the culprits.

Alfred Lord Tennyson Primary School in Alfred Street, Rushden/National World file picture

An eyewitness said: “Kids were spotted chucking wood and tiles down. Officers were at the school within 10 minutes and saw them.”

Another witness saw firefighters use specialist equipment including a thermal imaging camera and an aerial ladder in an attempt to locate the suspects.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service was called by Northamptonshire Police to reports of youths seen on the roof of a building in Rushden yesterday at approximately 8.15pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Crews supported the police search for the youths using the aerial appliance, thermal imaging camera and lighting, but were unable to locate anyone on the roof. Crews departed at just after 9pm leaving the incident with the police.”

The vandalism has already led to an estimated £20,000-worth of damage to materials and equipment. On Monday night white gloss paint was used to paint obscene pictures on the slate roof and daub onto skylights.

Governors have expressed their fury at the attacks saying they are ‘incensed’.

Today (Thursday, February 1) a Public Space Protection Order covering areas of Rushden town centre has come in force to tackle anti-social behaviour.