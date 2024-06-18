Rushden Party in the Park set to return this summer with live music, fairground rides, birds of prey and more

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hall Park will once again play host to Rushden’s annual Party in the Park on Saturday, July 13, promising a fun-filled day of family-friendly activities.

The event, which has been a staple in the town since 2002, will take place from 1pm until 8.30pm, with local entertainment in the walled garden, a display from Colchester Birds of Prey and a range of food and drink options.

A Rushden Town Council spokesman said: “Get ready for an exciting day at Party in the Park this year.

“Join us for a fantastic line-up of local entertainment featuring jaw-dropping acrobatics by the Vander Superheroes and toe-tapping tunes from The Dukes, delivering a blend of modern hits and timeless classics.”

The Dukes, a four-piece rock and pop function band based near London, are the show's headline act, and will play a mix of modern hits from The Killers, Kings of Leon, Ed Sheeran and Daft Punk, as well as tunes from Bowie, Queen, Red Hot Chilli Peppers, Michael Jackson, Elvis and The Beatles.

Also present on the day, the Vander Superheroes’ ‘Wheel of Death Show’ will demonstrate acrobatics skills and death-defying stunts.

Party in the Park 2024 is free to attend and free parking can be found in Duck Street.