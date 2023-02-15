Rushden Lakes is doing its bit to curb loneliness with the emergence of two ‘Happy to Chat’ benches in Garden Square.

The benches offer people the opportunity to take a break from shopping at the area’s many retail stores, exploring Nene Wetlands, or enjoying a meal at one of its restaurants and eateries by engaging in conversation with willing passers-by.

Rushden Lakes hopes that the benches provoke spontaneous interactions between people who may not have chatted to anyone in a while, aiming to combat loneliness and isolation.

People can sit and show that they are willing to chat

Donna French, centre manager at Rushden Lakes said: “We are delighted to launch our Happy to Chat benches in Garden Square which offer a relaxed space to encourage chatting amongst strangers who may not have talked to anyone in a while.

"We feel they are a simple way of signalling to others that you’re happy to connect with a conversation or even just a smile.

“We hope our visitors will enjoy and benefit from this additional feature and it was a pleasure to partner with Kennedys Letters on this project.”

Two benches were designed by Kettering-based artist Gary Kennedy (Kennedys Letters), who’s impressive resume of graphic art includes the inside of Rushden Lakes’ new Butterwick store and the branding of Wythmails in Orlingbury.

Two 'Happy to Chat' benches have been painted in Rushden Lakes' Garden Square

The ‘Happy to Chat’ benches are in Garden Square, a small corner of Rushden Lakes that includes independent and High Street stores.

If you fancy a chat while waiting for friends, resting after a long day shopping, or simply because you’re eager to meet friendly people, the benches are always available.