Rushden Lakes store set to re-open after closing for revamp with sampling event

A Rushden Lakes store will celebrate it’s re-opening following a makeover with a sampling event.

Holland & Barrett recently closed for a revamp of its store, which sits between Magazine Heaven and Flying Tiger at the popular retail and leisure complex.

But the shop is set to re-open next week with staff looking forward to welcoming customers back and seeing what they think of the store’s new look.

Posting on the Rushden Lakes website, store bosses said: “We’re delighted to open our newly refreshed Rushden Lakes store on Wednesday 31st July, bringing life to the brand with our updated concept.

"Our store colleagues are looking forward to welcoming customers back, all of whom have received additional qualified training to advise and help our customers.

"We open offering a bigger range, new chilled food and food that loves you back.

"We are also holding the sampling event on launch weekend.

"Come in and visit us on Saturday 3rd of August from 11am to 3pm to try a selection of our bestsellers, alongside a free goodie bag with purchases over £20.

"This is complimented by the handing out of our voucher leaflets that offer customers great discounts all year round.”

The health and wellness retailer sells a wide range of vitamins and minerals, as well as specialist foods and beauty products.

And if you’re looking for some inspiration for entertaining the children this summer, Rushden Lakes is offering various activities over the holidays.