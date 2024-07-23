Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Youngsters have plenty of fun activities to choose from at Rushden Lakes this summer.

Ben & Jerry’s is now available, colorful deckchairs decorate Central Boulevard, pedalos and river trips with Canoe2 are available and alfresco dining options are aplenty.

And while Rushden Lakes is open all year round for dining, shopping and exploring, there’s even more on offer with a packed line-up of events and activities for visitors to enjoy this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rushden Rangers is back during July and August with five mid-week adventures being a great way for little explorers to get outdoors.

There's plenty going on at Rushden Lakes this summer

Join The Wildlife Trust to learn about all things plastic, the importance of bugs and bees, how to grow plants, the upcoming arrival of beavers, and caring for the environment.

Tickets cost £1.50 per child, and booking is essential.

To celebrate a summer of sport, Super Star Sports Midlands is hosting three sessions that are the perfect addition to a family day out.

For just £6 each, children aged five to 12-years-old can join a high-quality sports session.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There's plenty going on at Rushden Lakes this summer

Book now to hop, skip and jump during the athletics session, test archery aim and skill, or train to save the day as a superhero.

Each 45-minute class is based at Central Boulevard, and pre-booking is required.

The Lakes Kids Club is back with an exciting line-up of activities for children aged four-years-old and over. Join the Ready, Set… Sports! free sessions at Central Boulevard and get ready to take part in football, tennis and darts activities, as well as a classic egg and spoon race. No booking is required.

If crafts are more your child’s thing, book a slot at one of the workshops at Leisure Terrace Level 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scratch-art, wooden make-and-do and ceramics are all on the team sheet for just £1.50 per child.

Keep up to date with exciting Rushden Lakes activities on their social channels – follow the popular retail and leisure development on Facebook, @RushdenLakesSC, Instagram @rushdenlakessc and X @RushdenLakesSC.

Rushden Lakes is open Monday to Saturday from 8am to 6pm and Sunday from 10am to 5pm.

Individual restaurants and store opening times may vary.

More information on what’s on at Rushden Lakes for kids this summer

Rushden Rangers

Wednesday 31st July – Plastic Free Eco Heroes

Wednesday 7th August – Buzzing & Beetling About

Wednesday 14th August – Grow your own way

Wednesday 21st August – Preparing to welcome beavers to the Nene Wetlands

Wednesday 28th August – Rangers ready for climate crusades

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Super Star Sports Midlands

Monday 5th August – Athletics

Monday 12th August – Archery

Monday 19th August - Superhero

The Lakes Kids Club

Tuesday 6th August - Ready, Set…Sports! (No booking required)

Tuesday 13th August - Craft Workshop (Booking required)

Tuesday 20th August - Ready, Set…Sports! (No booking required)

Tuesday 27th August - Craft Workshop (Booking required)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MiniMe Mindfulness & Mindset Coaching

Monday 22nd July - pre-school age

Thursday 25th July – primary school age