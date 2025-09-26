Rushden Lakes recruitment event returns with more than 40 job roles on offer

Recruit Rushden Lakes is returning next month to showcase more than 40 available job roles at the shopping and leisure destination, as well as roles within Northants Police, Fire and Rescue and North Northants Council.

Rushden Lakes’ charity of the year, The Never Alone Project, will also be in attendance to promote the charity’s volunteering opportunities.

The free-to-attend event is on Tuesday, October 7 at the Leisure Terrace Level 1 (opposite Cineworld).

Between 10am and 1pm, attendees will have the chance to discuss available job roles with potential employers from brands including Marks & Spencer, Lago Lounge, The Card Factory and Beaverbrooks.

Join Rushden Lakes for its recruitment event this October

The Department of Work and Pensions will be in attendance to support the event, with representatives from National Careers Service and Tresham College on hand to provide guidance and information to those seeking employment or an exciting new opportunity.

There will also be CV workshops, careers and interview advice, and training courses to help develop new skills.

Invitations have been extended to representatives of North Northants Council, Labour Party (Wellingborough), and Reform UK (Rushden Lakes).

Donna French, centre manager at Rushden Lakes said: “We’re proud to host our recruitment event for the eighth year.

"Since the launch, we’ve directly assisted with placing over 500 event attendees into local job roles, which truly highlights its impact and importance.

"The recruitment event enables us to provide support and guidance and connect our brands to suitable candidates.

"We’re also pleased to welcome local police, fire and rescue services and the council, all of which will be showcasing available roles within their sectors.”

Kerstin Fenelon, asset manager at The Crown Estate said: “The Crown Estate is proud to enable Rushden Lakes to host Recruit Rushden, an initiative

that supports individuals within the local community, reach their full potential and find their next opportunity.

"The Recruit Programme aims to create positive change, connect brands to suitable candidates and boost the local economy.

“Over 1,000 people have been placed into work via the Recruit Programme over its seven years at Rushden Lakes, making it a huge success.”

The full list of Rushden Lakes brands you can expect at the event (although this is subject to change) includes:

- Marks & Spencer

- Wildwood

- Lago Lounge

- The Card Factory

- River Island

- Beaverbrooks

- Next

- Wren

- Flip Out

- OCS (Rushden Lakes security and environmental partner)

A recruitment, skills and careers event is also taking place in Corby on Tuesday (September 30) – click here for more details.