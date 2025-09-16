More than 20 employers already lined up for Corby recruitment, skills and careers event
The event is aimed at anyone looking for a new job as well as providing an opportunity to enhance your skills or the chance to develop a fresh or more rewarding career.
It is being held at the Corby campus of Tresham College in Oakley Road, Corby, on Tuesday, September 30, from 3.30pm to 5.30pm.
A range of companies from across the area will be on hand to chat about employment, training, volunteering and other opportunities.
Information will also be on offer about courses available at Tresham College, including T-Levels and apprenticeships.
The event is free to attend.
Employers and training organisations attending the event include: - 7Formation - ACS Staffing Solutions - Adult Learning Services NNC - Avon - Busy Bees - Civil Service - Currys - EADS (Employment & Disability Service) - Eurokey - Futures for You / National Careers Service - Newcold - North Northamptonshire Council - Northants Police - Oundle School - Pen Green - Serve - Take Me Taxis - Tata Steel - Teamwork Trust - Textbook Teachers - The Best Connection - Tresham College - Weetabix - Plus many more
Whether you're looking for a job, training, or career advice, this is your chance to take the next step.
Last year’s event welcomed more than 350 attendees.