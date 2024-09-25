Rushden Lakes flood warning issued for shopping centre on River Nene between Thrapston and Wellingborough

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A flood warning has been issued for the River Nene between Thrapston and Wellingborough including a large part of Rushden Lakes.

Flood alerts have been in place across the county since the start of the week, after 48 hours of torrential rain with roads and homes flooded.

The Environment Agency issued a warning yesterday for Wellingborough to Thrapston including Station Road and isolated properties in Ringstead and Denford.

The area covered by the warning includes a large part of Rushden Lakes.

Flood alert issued for Rushden Lakes shopping centre/Environment Agency

It said: “Heavy rain has fallen in the Nene catchment over the last 48 hours. This is causing the River Nene to rise and is forecast to continue to rise through the day.

"Low-lying areas near the river are already flooded and we now expect properties from Wellingborough to Thrapston to be affected ...no further rainfall is expected today however river levels are expected to continue to rise.”

Residents have been urged to ‘remain safe’ and ‘be aware of your local surroundings’.

The message added: “Our staff are out in the area to check the flood defences, clear blockages, and assist the emergency services and council.

"We will be closely monitoring the situation and this message will be updated online and on FloodLine by 5pm on September 25, or before if the situation changes.”

The Met Office has also issued a 17-hour yellow warning in place from 5pm tomorrow (Thursday, September 26) until 10am on Friday (September 27) – it covers the whole of Northamptonshire.

For help and advice about flooding contact Floodline on 0345 988 1188, or textphone 0345 602 6340 – open 24/7.