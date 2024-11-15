Rushden Lakes confirms new High Street name 'coming soon' to Garden Square

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rushden Lakes will soon welcome The Perfume Shop to the retail complex.

Signage has gone up at a unit in Rushden Lakes’ Garden Square, a corner of the complex currently home to Sketchers, Barbour, Butterwick, and Mooch.

As of today (November 15) there is no set opening date, with the announcement from Rushden Lakes simply saying the store is ‘coming soon.’

The Perfume Shop will occupy the unit left by jewellery store Swarovski in June.

The Perfume Shop is 'coming soon' to the Garden Square

The announcement of The Perfume Shop comes shortly after the confirmation of Pret a Manger opening soon in the boardwalk, and Popeyes recently welcoming customers earlier this month, showing a period of frequent change at the retail attraction.

The Perfume Shop is the currently the largest fragrance retailer in the UK with 215 stores across the UK and Ireland.