Rushden Lakes cinema to get ‘full recliner transformation’ as bosses aim to offer ‘zero gravity effect’ for film goers
The cinema will undergo a full recliner transformation to install taller and wider than industry standard seating, which bosses say are ‘engineered to simulate a ‘zero gravity’ effect that evenly distributes body weight and relieves pressure points for a feeling of weightlessness.’
Work will begin on November 21 where six of the auditoriums will be upgraded. A seventh screen will follow later in the month, with all remaining 2D auditoriums set to be completed by the end of March 2026.
Craig Bartlett, general manager at Cineworld Rushden Lakes, said: "We are absolutely thrilled to unveil the first phase of our recliner transformation here at Cineworld Rushden Lakes. This significant investment brings unparalleled comfort and an even more immersive cinematic experience directly to our local community. Our new, 'zero gravity' seats, combined with state-of-the-art laser projection, are a true game-changer for movie-going. We invite everyone to come and discover the future of cinema with us starting November 21."
Changes to the cinema come as part of Cineworld's £35 million program across the UK, which is aimed at ‘enhancing existing cinemas’ with new additions to improve comfort, and the overall viewing experience.
Adam Barylak, VP of International Construction for Cineworld added: “We tested 182 chairs from 49 suppliers across 22 countries – all to engineer the perfect recliner chair.
“Now, the best seat on the planet is yours to discover at Cineworld Rushden Lakes."