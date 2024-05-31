Rushden Lakes celebrates LGBTQIA+ Pride Month with free gifts
Pride month is celebrated across the country, giving people LGBTQIA+ people the chance to celebrate and commemorate their identity. It has grown in popularity in recent years, and Rushden Lakes is using the month to offer visitors the chance to find a rainbow bag in any of the various locations across the complex.
A Rushden Lakes spokesman said: “Each Rushden Lakes tote bag will be full of everything needed to celebrate, including a pair of sunglasses, a whistle, a flag, a bracelet and a water bottle, as well as a Pride store guide.
“There will be 20 bags in total for visitors to find, each with a message from Rushden Lakes attached featuring the quote, “The bravest thing you can be is yourself.”
"Pride messages will be displayed on digital screens at the site throughout June, to encourage all to be proud of who they are no matter who they love.”
Elsewhere in the county, Corby will be holding its second ever Pride event on Saturday, June 22.
