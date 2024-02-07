Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Corby is set to see its second ever Pride event in 2024 with the hopes that it will go even bigger this year.

The second Corby Pride will be held by Corby Town Council, this time on Saturday, June 22.

Last year’s event was a resounding success and saw the town come together by showing a huge support for their LGBT+ community.

Last year's Corby Pride

The event will be held at Coronation Park which was originally gifted to the people of Corby by Stewart and Lloyds for recreation purposes.

This year will see new comperes and acts perform on the centre stage with the addition of a community stage where local groups will perform demonstrations and interactive shows.

They will be supported by Massive Hits Radio this year and DJ IvB will be back from Corebeatz Radio.

There will be a range of LGBT+ information stalls alongside independent craft traders, food outlets and bars.

They're currently looking for sponsors

There will also be a children’s zone.

This year’s parade will be using the same route as last and there will be some additional temporary road closures while the parade passes around the town to commence at the park.

Corby Pride is now making an appeal for sponsors who can demonstrate their commitment to a fair and inclusive society.

They rely heavily on sponsorship to keep this event free to all and have a range of packages from being Corby Pride’s main sponsors right through to sponsoring one of the acts.

They can cater for all budgets and are happy to discuss tailor made packages as well.

To find out more or just have a chat, you can contact [email protected] or fill in the online form.

Cllr Callum Reilly, chairman of the Pride committee, said: “We received amazing feedback from last year and it became obvious we had to host Pride again this year.

"Corby Town Council is committed to delivering events that are important to the community.”

