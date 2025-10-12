Rushden Historical Transport Society 'pleased' to receive arts accreditation for another five years

Rushden Historical Transport Society (RHTS) has gained a museum accreditation for the next five years from Arts Council England, showing the attraction has maintained good standards.

The museum in Station Approach, Rushden first received the accreditation in 2015.

An Arts Council museum accreditation is the UK Standard for museums and galleries, safeguarding long-term access to public collections, supports museums to develop their services, and ensures ethical museum practice.

Jane Demet, from the Museum Management Group at RHTS said: “The Rushden Historical Transport Society (RHTS) are pleased to announce that the Rushden Transport Museum, which is situated in their old station buildings of Rushden Station on the former branch line from Wellingborough to Higham Ferrers has received Accreditation by the Arts Council for another 5 years.

"The museum first gained accreditation in 2015 and the volunteers who manage and open it for the public to enjoy have worked hard to maintain the Arts Council’s exacting standards in collection care, working practices and audience development.”

Rushden Historical Transport Society, which celebrated its 40th anniversary last month, once formed part of the Wellingborough to Higham Ferrers branch line, and today houses a range of transport related exhibits from the Rushden area. The society also hosts a number of events throughout the year, including a Halloween ghost train on October 25 and 26 and a Christmas Craft Fair in the goods shed on November 27.

Volunteering opportunities are available for RHTS members; those interested are invited to visit the museum on Wednesdays

and Saturdays for more information.