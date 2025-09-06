Picture Special - Rushden Train Station through the years as station bar and museum celebrates 40th anniversary

Rushden Train Station was built by The Midland Railway in 1894, running from Wellingborough, through Rushden to Higham Ferrers.

It ferried passengers between towns until June 1959, and closed completely in November 1969.

Rushden Historical Transport Society has been stewarding the station since 1984, and regularly holds events in the Goods Shed.

The Transport Museum today houses a range of transport related exhibits from the Rushden area.

As a birthday treat to the museum and station bar, we’ve dug deep into our archives and excavated a handful of pictures of its life over the years, from the 1950s to present day.

