Picture Special - Rushden Train Station through the years as station bar and museum celebrates 40th anniversary

By William Carter
Published 6th Sep 2025, 06:00 BST
Rushden Historical Transport Society (RHTS) is marking the 40th anniversary of the station bar and museum today, having taken taken over the assets in 1984.

Rushden Train Station was built by The Midland Railway in 1894, running from Wellingborough, through Rushden to Higham Ferrers.

It ferried passengers between towns until June 1959, and closed completely in November 1969.

Rushden Historical Transport Society has been stewarding the station since 1984, and regularly holds events in the Goods Shed.

The Transport Museum today houses a range of transport related exhibits from the Rushden area.

As a birthday treat to the museum and station bar, we’ve dug deep into our archives and excavated a handful of pictures of its life over the years, from the 1950s to present day.

Sir Vincent at Rushden Train Station on December 12, 1991.

Sir Vincent at Rushden Train Station on December 12, 1991. Photo: CCO

John Sugars with the first train moving into the station in 50 years.

John Sugars with the first train moving into the station in 50 years. Photo: Liz Kearsley

Alfie the Rushden Station cat

Alfie the Rushden Station cat Photo: Simon Bishop

Society member with Royal Mail Travelling Post Office

Society member with Royal Mail Travelling Post Office Photo: Jamie Lorriman

