Rushden High Street welcomes new property investment law firm

Property investors have a new law firm on their doorsteps after the official opening of Creative Legals offering specialist auction advice in Rushden High Street.

The entrepreneur behind the new business is long-time Rushden resident and managing partner Julie Condliffe.

Joining Ms Condliffe to cut the ribbon at the premises was Rushden town mayor, Cllr Adrian Winkle.

l-r Creative Legals' Julie Condliffe and Cllr Adrian Winkle

She said: “It is an honour to be able to open a first-of-its-kind law firm in Rushden. I have lived in the area for nearly a decade and I can't think of a better location than on the High Street.”

“Rushden is a beautiful place to live, however, over the past few years, I’ve witnessed ‘Covid-corrosion’ cause a number of stores to close. Creative Legals will help to breathe life into the area.

"We offer such a unique service that people from across the UK will be encouraged to come to Rushden, bolstering the local economy.”

The specialist property investment solicitors provide a range of services for property investors, landlords, and letting agents including auction legal packs for property owners and investors, civil and commercial litigation assistance, eviction services, and contractual support.

As well as an award-winning property litigation solicitor, the Creative Legals’ founder is an author, and property investor. When she first started buying property at auction she realised that there was nowhere for buyers or sellers to get specialist legal advice, so she set up the firm.

Julie added: “Having worked for some big law firms including one of the country's biggest city law firms, I felt the need to come back home to give back to my local community. That's why I decided to set up a local firm on the high street to help serve the needs of our community by providing a faster, smarter, better service.”