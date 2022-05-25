Rushden entrepreneur solicitor scoops awards for house auction service

A Rushden entrepreneur and solicitor has scooped two honours at business awards which champion UK small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Julie Condliffe has been awarded Best Boutique Auction Law Firm 2022 and Specialist Solicitor of the Year 2022 for her law firm Creative Legals in the SME News legal awards.

Launched in May 2020, Creative Legals specialises in helping people to buy or sell property at auction, a process seen on popular TV programmes such as Homes Under the Hammer.

Julie Condliffe of Creative Legals

Julie said: “It is an honour to receive not one but two awards for Creative Legals. It feels incredible to have my hard work and passion for not only the property industry, but also helping people to buy a property recognised.

“Buying or selling at auction is often portrayed as something fun, exciting and easy to do. But this isn’t always the case. There are a number of hidden legal minefields, so we are here to ensure the buying and selling process is a walk in the park.”

Having trained as a solicitor at the University of Hertfordshire, and spent over a decade practising law, Julie discovered a passion for property investing and property auctions.

She noticed that despite the growing popularity of property auctions, there were no legal specialists providing advice during the auction process leading to her founding Creative Legals.