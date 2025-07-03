Rushden high street bank branch still closed while structural investigations continue
HSBC in Rushden High Street closed last month (June) with bosses saying the temporary closure was due to an internal building issue which needs investigation by a structural engineer.
The Northants Telegraph asked HSBC for an update and a spokesman said: “Rushden branch continues to be closed and investigations are still being undertaken.
"We expect the branch will be closed for a while to enable any repair to take place, but we don’t have any timeframes at the moment.
"A pop-up branch has been operating from Rushden Library and will continue to operate every Monday to Friday from 9.30am to 3.30pm.
"In addition to calling our contact centre, customers can also use any local Post Office to carry out their day-to-day banking, including balance enquiries and withdrawing and depositing cash.”
The bank stands at the heart of Rushden town centre where High Street meets College Street.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.