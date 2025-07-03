Rushden high street bank branch still closed while structural investigations continue

A town centre bank branch remains closed and there is still no timeframe for when it may re-open.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Northants Telegraph asked HSBC for an update and a spokesman said: “Rushden branch continues to be closed and investigations are still being undertaken.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We expect the branch will be closed for a while to enable any repair to take place, but we don’t have any timeframes at the moment.

HSBC in Rushden High Street is closed currently and has been since last month (June)

"A pop-up branch has been operating from Rushden Library and will continue to operate every Monday to Friday from 9.30am to 3.30pm.

"In addition to calling our contact centre, customers can also use any local Post Office to carry out their day-to-day banking, including balance enquiries and withdrawing and depositing cash.”

The bank stands at the heart of Rushden town centre where High Street meets College Street.