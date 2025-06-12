Rushden high street bank branch closes - with no re-opening date yet

A town centre bank branch has closed due to an issue with the building which needs investigating.

HSBC in Rushden High Street has closed temporarily and it is not yet known when it will be able to re-open.

A spokesman for HSBC UK told the Northants Telegraph: “Due to an internal building issue which requires investigation by a structural engineer, our Rushden branch is temporarily closed.

"At this stage we are not able to provide a re-opening date, but that should become clear after the initial investigation.

"We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause, however, we can’t compromise on the safety of our customers and colleagues.”

While the branch is closed, customers can carry out day-to-day banking in a local Post Office – the nearest one to this branch is Cherry Pharmacy in Rushden High Street.

For any customers who need to speak to someone in a branch face-to-face, the next nearest branch is in Kettering High Street.