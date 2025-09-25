Rushden high street bank branch set to re-open after 'serious structural issue'
HSBC in Rushden High Street has been closed since June due to an internal building issue which needed investigation by a structural engineer.
The bank had been unable to provide a timeframe for how long the closure would be for, but there is good news for customers with confirmation that it will be back open again soon.
A spokesman for HSBC UK told the Northants Telegraph: “We had to temporarily close the branch at very short notice due to a serious structural issue.
"The repair work is almost complete and we are looking forward to re-opening within the next couple of weeks.
"We have worked hard to carry on providing support to our customers through our pop-up branch and appreciate the patience of our customers.”
The pop-up branch, which has been operating from Rushden Library every Monday to Friday from 9.30am to 3.30pm, will remain in place until the town centre site re-opens.