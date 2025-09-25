Rushden high street bank branch set to re-open after 'serious structural issue'

Bosses have confirmed a town centre bank will re-open after structural issues forced it to close earlier this year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

HSBC in Rushden High Street has been closed since June due to an internal building issue which needed investigation by a structural engineer.

The bank had been unable to provide a timeframe for how long the closure would be for, but there is good news for customers with confirmation that it will be back open again soon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for HSBC UK told the Northants Telegraph: “We had to temporarily close the branch at very short notice due to a serious structural issue.

HSBC in Rushden town centre is set to re-open soon

"The repair work is almost complete and we are looking forward to re-opening within the next couple of weeks.

"We have worked hard to carry on providing support to our customers through our pop-up branch and appreciate the patience of our customers.”

The pop-up branch, which has been operating from Rushden Library every Monday to Friday from 9.30am to 3.30pm, will remain in place until the town centre site re-opens.