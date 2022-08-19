Rushden community fun day to debut anti-knife crime song

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Visitors to a community activity fun day in Rushden will be the first to hear a track composed to highlight the ‘Together We Stand’ message of an anti-knife crime group.

NN - Off The Streets co-founder Ravaun Jones will take to the stage to debut the song written by him and his two sons, Taylan, 11 and five-year-old J’Karne.

Money raised by the track will fund Off The Streets’ education programme, knife amnesty work and emergency bleed kits.

NN - Off the Streets founders Ravaun Jones and Jane Capps

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The performance will launch the free-to-enter day of activities that takes place in Rushden’s Hall Park from 12pm to 5pm on Saturday, August 20.

Mr Jones said: “It’s a song to say the message together we stand. My son Taylan said ‘can we do a song about knife crime?’ – he wanted to do it.”

Wellingborough producer Complex created the music with Mr Jones and Taylan writing the lyrics – younger son J’Karne also got involved.

The fun day is due to take place on Saturday, August 20

Mr Jones added: “I’m very, very proud of them.”

The whole performance will be filmed and a music video produced of the track that radio stations have already promised to play.

After the three have taken to the Hall Park stage, in the walled garden, there will be more live entertainment from DJs, dancers and headliners New Harmony.

In the park people will be able to try different sports and visit various stalls including arts and crafts as well as bouncy castles and face painting.

The recording of the track for NN-Off the Streets

Anti-knife crime activity providers Primal Mastery will give young people between 10 to 16-years-old the chance to try archery and axe throwing.

For £12 – for each activity – guests can access the fully-enclosed, insured and professionally-supervised area. A conflict resolution session is included for free if activities are booked in advance. But, within the enclosed area, if a young person hands a blade to the Primal Mastery team the activity is free. Trained youth mentors will be on hand for one-to-one chats.