Knife-crime campaigners gift more bleed cabinets to Northampton, Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough

More bleed control cabinets containing lifesaving equipment are coming to Northampton, Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough thanks to a group set up to tackle knife crime in Northamptonshire.

The 17 new cabinets contain medical items to stop catastrophic bleeding and keep someone alive until emergency services arrive.

Another 30 new ‘bleed bags’ – trauma kits containing specialist items to stop serious bleeding – will be put into shops identified by a window sticker.

Commissioner Stephen Mold with Off the Streets NN founders Jane Capp and Rav Jones alongside one of the new bleed cabinets just installed in Eastfield Park, Wellingborough

These new kits and cabinets join more than 50 others already installed by campaigners Off The Streets NN, with funding from Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Stephen Mold.

Rav Jones from Off the Streets NN said: “We listened to the community about where they think the cabinets should be located.

“Local people know where the best spots are where they could make a difference.”

The 17 new cabinets will be fixed outdoors in high-profile locations including Northampton’s Skate Park and the Racecourse, Eastfield Park in Wellingborough, skate parks in Crow Hill and Kettering and at Adrenaline Alley in Corby.

They will allow callers to 999 to be talked through using the kit by an emergency operator. Cabinets are accessible 24/7 while bags in shops are only available during opening times.

Jane Capps from Off the Streets NN said: “Having a bleed bag on their premises lets a business show how seriously they take their duty of care to their staff and to the wider community.

"We hope they are never used but if I had my way, there would be a kit in every shop in the county.”

Off the Streets NN was founded in August 2021 after teenager Dylan Holliday was fatally stabbed in Wellingborough. The scheme has already arranged training in life-saving skills for more than 200 people.

Mr Mold said: “I am full of admiration for Off the Streets NN.

"They are showing incredible commitment to making Northamptonshire safer and when I look at the work that Jane and Rav and other volunteers are putting in, I see a shining example of a community coming together and taking action to tackle a major cause of community concern.