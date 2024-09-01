Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Eleven volunteers of all ages ranges from across Northamptonshire and bordering counties took to the recently-damaged Ditchford Lane this week to remove the litter while the road is closed.

People gathered in the area to help reduce the amount of litter, including two young volunteers who were contributing towards their green Blue Peter badges.

Craig Blacha, an organiser of the day, said: “We hope that our efforts preserve our environment and protects our wildlife. Cleaner streets make people feel safer, and it’s great to see younger members making a difference for the future generations.

"I’m very proud of our town and the volunteers that work very hard and businesses that support our efforts such as Raaja’s grill on Grangeway, Rushden who recently donated some bottled water to our members. It really shows the appreciation the public have for the hard work.”

Selfless volunteers collected 55 bags of waste from Ditchford Lane this week

Ditchford Lane is currently closed due bridge repairs, so the group made good use of the lack of traffic in the area. It frequently poses a problem for litter pickers, and the people who hope to restore it to its best have planned yet another sweep of the area on September 7, beginning at 10am.

At the clean-up on August 26, the Rushden and Higham-based litter pickers collected 55 bags of litter, swept debris from a nearby traffic island, and recycled around 4/5 bags of glass and aluminium cans.

The group falls under the umbrella of the Wellie Wombles group, a litter picking outfit in Wellingborough established by Freddie and Georgina Harris. Since January 2024, the Rushden & Higham members have collected more than 200 bags of waste in the area.

The Rushden & Higham litter pickers run a volunteer group on the second Saturday of each month, which anyone can join, taking place in Station Road, Rushden between 10-12 near the Greenway.

The public can also loan equipment from Higham Ferrers Town Council & Rushden Library should they wish to help.