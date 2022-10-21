A Titchmarsh-born artist once commissioned by the Royal Family will sell her work to help fight the development of 289 acres of farmland near Thrapston.

Daphne Winsor, who now lives in nearby Islip, will hold the sale at the church to raise money for Staunch (Save Titchmarsh and Upper Nene Countryside and Habitats).

Fields close to her home village have been earmarked by developers for warehousing and industrial use and she says that the sale is her way of helping.

Titchmarsh Church will host the sale of Daphne Winsor's painting

She said: “The Nene Valley is truly a magical place. I feel quite strongly about plans for massive warehouses being built, destroying the calm and beauty of the Nene Valley, which is full of bird life and wild flower habitats, plus the fact valuable farm land will be lost."

Born, christened and married in Titchmarsh, Daphne first took up oil painting later moving onto watercolours to give a ‘fresher look to landscape’.

After working as a commercial artist/draughtperson at a Thrapston firm she ran adult education art classes for more than 30 years in Islip, Thrapston, Islip, Woodford and Raunds.

The more than 70 paintings, mainly mounted watercolour landscapes – 20 framed – have been inspired by nature.

St Mary's Church, Titchmarsh by Daphne Winsor

She said: “Now retired, I paint for pleasure and mainly landscape along the scenic Nene Valley, inspired by it's nature and beauty. A lot of it I paint on the spot, and often with the Oundle Art Group who decide which areas of the Nene Valley to meet at.”

Also included in the exhibition are coastal scenes of the Norfolk and Suffolk coast.

Daphne’s career highlight was being commissioned by the Royal Family to paint Barnwell Manor and Barnwell Castle for Princess Alice, Duchess of Gloucester before she moved to London to live in Kensington Palace.

Paintings of the Nene Valley will be on sale on Sunday, October 23, 2022

She said: “I was delighted to be asked to paint Barnwell Manor and Barnwell Castle for Princess Alice. She rang me afterwards to thank me.”

A spokesman for Staunch said: “Staunch are very appreciative of the support from Daphne to help raise funds for our campaign to stop the proposed inappropriate and unsustainable development between Titchmarsh and Thrapston.

“We are rather humbled by her generosity in giving most of her life’s works to the exhibition on October 23.

“It shows how passionate Daphne is about trying to prevent these massive warehouses from being built and ruining the Upper Nene Valley in Northamptonshire.

"North Northants Council’s Local and Strategic Planning documents state that brown field sites should be considered first and foremost. Staunch will continue to work tirelessly to protect Northamptonshire from any more warehouses being built on good farm land when, in these uncertain times, it is needed to help make our country more self-sufficient in food.”