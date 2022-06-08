Plans submitted for huge business park between Thrapston and Titchmarsh

Campaigners in an east Northants village are ready to oppose a planning application that has been submitted to North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) for a 120-acre business park near their homes.

Planning permission is being sought for glebe land to provide a new facility for Thrapston-based DSV off the A605 between Titchmarsh and Thrapston, an extension to Haldens Parkway.

The farmland site could see fields the equivalent to 60 football pitches developed by Birmingham-based IM Properties to provide a new home for global transport and logistics company DSV.

IM Properties computer generated image of the proposed Thrapston Business Park

IM Properties say the DSV site would employ more than 750 permanent staff, including about 200 members of its existing staff who live locally. The remainder of the development could create an additional 1,350 jobs across manufacturing, light industrial and logistics.

Kevin Shapland, chairman of action group Staunch (Save Titchmarsh and Upper Nene Countryside and Habitats), has called on residents to object.

He said: “I’m really confident that the local authority will turn it down. I don’t know how they can pass these, it’s not in the local plan.

"Lorries using the site won’t use the A14 and A1 to get to Peterborough, they will put it in their satnav and see that it’s 16.2 miles shorter on the A605. That’s a saving of two gallons of fuel. What will the drivers do? They say there will be 2,100 jobs – we can’t fill the vacancies we have at the moment. People are being bussed in already. It’s got out of hand.”

The site between Thrapston and Titchmarsh is equivalent to 60 football pitches

The planning application follows two phases of consultation which helped to shape IM Properties’ draft plans and designs.

David Smith, planning director at IM Properties, said: “There remains a significant need across the region for high-quality employment space and, as a growing international business and important local employer in Thrapston, this site provides DSV an ideal location to build its flagship new facility.

“The planning application has been carefully developed to meet the needs of the business and deliver on our commitment to sustainability, while being sensitive to the local area, and providing benefits for the local community.

Kevin Shapland - chairman of campaign group Staunch

“Our consultation and wider programme of engagement have provided an opportunity to take on board a wide range of people’s views but, equally importantly, to establish relationships with local communities. While the submission of the application is an important milestone, we are committed to maintaining ongoing and regular dialogue with local people and community groups.”

Assurances have been given that IM Properties’ Thrapston Business Park would be delivered with ‘net zero construction and commitments to climate change mitigation’ with low energy needs, use of renewable technologies, and buildings designed to encourage and help occupiers operate in a sustainable way.

A new access road from the A605 would see highways improvements to the Huntingdon Road/A605 roundabout and at Junction 13 of the A14.

Mr Shapland encouraged residents to have their say on the application NE/22/00698/OUT.

He added: “We want everyone to write in and have their say. Not a cut and paste, but each member of the household writing in their own words.

"It’s not to do with property prices or the view from your window, and don’t be put off by the number of documents.”