People Rothwell and surrounding villages have had their say at a pop-up consultation hosted by a warehouse developer.

Harworth Group said it was ‘excited to bring forward plans’ for a new 107-acre employment site for 3,000 people in Rothwell to help ‘meet local demand for skilled industrial and logistics jobs’.

Held in a small foyer at Montsaye Community Sports Centre, residents gathered to speak to Harworth representatives and fill in feedback forms to be used in the planning process. Their feedback will not form an official response to any formal planning application, but will help the developer come up with a ways to overcome any major issues that it might encounter during the application process.

But many attendees who spoke to the Northants Telegraph at the event were sceptical of the benefits to the community of the massive warehouse complex on farmland next to Junction 3 of the A14.

Plans for the 107-acre site off junction 3 of the A14 near Rothwell are expected to be submitted later this year/Harworth Group/National World

Rothwell resident Andy Browne had been trying to ‘nail down’ how the 3,000 figure equivalent full and part-time jobs had been reached.

He said: “I want to try to nail down these 3,000 employees. I have grandchildren and I want them to have jobs. We need employment for all which I’m sure it will provide but I don’t want to see it being more disruptive.

"Movement around the area is chaos – a lot of that is to do with traffic coming in. If we want employment we’re going to have to have it.”

Harworth Group are proposing to build up to eight warehouses off Junction 3 of the A14 on the Harrington Road straddling two sides of what is currently a winding country lane. The development would see a new roundabout built to access the site.

Rachel Williamson from Rothwell was determined to find a positive in the plans for the development for warehouses on the farmland site off junction 3 of the A14 near Rothwell /National World

Gabriella Smith from Harrington had been alerted through the village parish council to the consultation and was ‘concerned’ about the proposed plans.

She said: “We didn’t receive any information, others just one-mile from the site did. I’m concerned because it’s massive. All the land is higher than the road. The rain already runs off the land to the roundabout.”

Rachel Williamson from Rothwell was hopeful.

The pop up event hosted by Harworth Group in Rothwell /National World

She said: “I’m determined to find a positive. I’m interested in jobs. We need employment in Rothwell.”

Terry Judkins, who lives in Trinity Road, was less positive.

He said: “It’s just another blot on Rothwell, it’s definitely not a good idea. There’s just not enough room for this new roundabout. If there’s a crash on the A14 the back-up is huge.

"We need a meeting to discuss this, this event is a joke.”

Harworth Group held the pop-up event in Rothwell. Andy Browne (right) wants employment for his grandchildren/ National World

In promotional material, Harworth Group says: “Harworth Group has a clear vision for the site at Rothwell. Our proposals provide an opportunity to deliver a range of new high-quality skilled jobs for the local area, whilst also providing a range of enhancements to local infrastructure and biodiversity."

Residents have until October 11 to provide their feedback via the developers’ ‘have your say section on their website https://harworth-rothwell.co.uk/have-your-say/.

The questionnaire has asked local people’s views on priorities for the area.

Questions are garnering opinions of the ‘biggest challenges’ faced by the community and job seekers, as well as views on logistics sector employment opportunities and reasons for support or opposition to the plans.

The company has emphasised its commitment to developing the farmland site in a ‘sustainable way’ with a ‘net gain in biodiversity’.

Also promised is ‘open space with new woodland and habitats to help local wildlife thrive’ and a ‘focus on enhancing walking, cycling, and public transport connectivity’.

They say: “Harworth Group will endeavour to preserve the majority of current trees and hedgerows to uphold ecologically significant habitats. The illustrative masterplan seeks to retain and buffer the existing watercourse which is located within the southern part of the site, provide extensive new landscaping to the north and south of the site, together with new surface water attenuation ponds, new hedgerows, grassland and tree planting."

It adds: “Our plans would deliver around 3,000 full-time equivalent jobs on-site and generate £238.2 million in annual economic output once operational.”

Cllr Jim Hakewill (Ind, Mawsley), who attended the event, said: “It’s horrendous. That roundabout is a death trap now, I dread to think what it will be like. None of this land is designated for development. None of this has gone through the democratic process.

"I think that it’s essential that we have a public meeting – not a pop-up – where people can come and have a say on what matters deeply to them.”