A property developer that wants to create a massive warehouse complex on farmland next to Junction 3 of the A14 has invited members of the public to a consultation event.

Harworth Group says it is ‘excited to bring forward plans’ for a new 107-acre employment site in Rothwell to help ‘meet local demand for skilled industrial and logistics jobs’.

But one councillor says it could be a ‘disaster’ for a small rural community.

Proposed plans for the site – equivalent to approximately 50 football pitches – show eight units covering 1.8 million sq ft for ‘high quality industrial and logistics space’.

Harworth Group are proposing to build up to eight warehouses off Junction 3 of the A14 on the Harrington Road/Harworth Group

An information event scheduled for Wednesday, October 2 from 5pm to 8pm is due to take place at Montsaye Community Sports Centre so residents can give feedback.

In promotional material, Harworth Group says: “Harworth Group has a clear vision for the site at Rothwell. Our proposals provide an opportunity to deliver a range of new high-quality skilled jobs for the local area, whilst also providing a range of enhancements to local infrastructure and biodiversity."

The group has said they believe the development would create ‘around 3,000 new jobs for the Northamptonshire industrial and logistics sector’.

Straddling two sides of Harrington Road, the development would see a new roundabout built to access the site.

Cllr Jim Hakewill (Ind, Mawsley) who represents the area says he is writing to Harworth Group to ask them how they worked out the number of jobs they say will be created.

He said: “I would love to see how the developer has calculated that number. I shall be writing to them to get them to explain not only that but the number of traffic movements they say are 4,000.

"Everyone who uses Junction 3 of the A14 particularly at peak times knows that the traffic comes to a standstill. There just has to be a point where we say the A14 is not capable of carrying that traffic.

"The development would be a disaster for Harrington in particular which frequently has all the traffic pass through when the A14 is blocked.”

Cllr Hakewill also questioned the industrial strategy of North Northants Council (NNC).

He said: “It really disappoints me that NNC has not looked at its industrial strategy and identified places where warehouses and businesses can go, so we end up with applications on open countryside.

"It feels like the community on all of these things have to end up campaigning and being forced by significant organisations with large PR firms that everything is going to be lovely.”

Also promised is ‘open space with new woodland and habitats to help local wildlife thrive’ and a ‘focus on enhancing walking, cycling, and public transport connectivity’.

They say: “Harworth Group will endeavour to preserve the majority of current trees and hedgerows to uphold ecologically significant habitats. The illustrative masterplan seeks to retain and buffer the existing watercourse which is located within the southern part of the site, provide extensive new landscaping to the north and south of the site, together with new surface water attenuation ponds, new hedgerows, grassland and tree planting."

It adds: “Our plans would deliver around 3,000 full-time equivalent jobs on-site and generate £238.2 million in annual economic output once operational.”

In 2023, Harworth Group plc made an operating profit of £54.2m.