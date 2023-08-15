A Rothwell councillor says the town’s Market Square is simply the wrong place for electric vehicle charging points.

Work to install them there began last week with two bays marked out before North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) paused the project days later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rothwell Town Council had objected to the plan and further discussions between the authorities will now take place, with a meeting set for early next month.

Karl Sumpter says the Market Square is the wrong place for electric vehicle bays

Former Rothwell mayor Karl Sumpter (Con), who represents the Tresham ward on the town council, said: "The bays need to be removed. Although we encourage people to buy electric cars and want to go green this is just the wrong place.

"We have got other options for the town – let’s use them instead.”

A plan to install charging points in Market Hill was first revealed in October and was approved in June before work began on the site last Tuesday (August 8).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Market Square is owned by NNC and parking is permitted there, although it is not officially a car park, with Rothwell’s history playing a part in the site’s use.

Work began on the bays last week but has since been paused

Lord of the Manor Zandra Powell has manorial rights to hold a weekly market and the annual Rowell Fair on it, as granted by King John in 1204. The Royal charter of today’s Rothwell Proclamation, which is read out at Rowell Fair, was granted by King James I in 1614 and the manorial rights have been in the same family since then.

Cllr Sumpter said charging point posts which would be installed could prevent some Rowell Fair rides from being in the Market Square as they usually take up half of surrounding path. He added that there have previously been struggles to remove untaxed vehicles from the site and that other areas of the town, such as the community centre car park and by the war memorial, would be better alternative locations.

He said: "Hopefully they (NNC) will just knock it on the head and move them to another site.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Matt Binley (Con), North Northamptonshire Council’s executive member for highways, travel and assets, said they have adapted signage for the charging points to prevent use during market days or during Rowell Fair, which is in line with current restrictions on the site.

He said NNC would pause the installation process so further discussions can take place.

Cllr Binley said: “The site at Market Hill is part of a developing network of on-street electric vehicle charging points to provide local residents – and particularly those without off-road parking – with convenient, local charging facilities. The network continues to grow to meet increased need across north Northants.

“In this instance, NNC has committed to working more closely with the town council to identify and discuss further sites which may be suitable in the town. This will help to ensure that any ideas and concerns can be taken on board at an early stage.