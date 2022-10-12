A Tesla car plugged

A survey has been launched on potential locations for on-street electric vehicle charging points in seven towns across North Northamptonshire.

People living in Corby, Desborough, Higham Ferrers, Kettering, Rothwell, Rushden and Wellingborough will be able to have their say on the proposed sites.

A total of 21 sites are being considered – residents living nearby will receive a letter from Liberty Charge, who are running the project working with North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) inviting them to comment on the proposed sites.

Electric vehicle charging

All the sites are in locations with little or no off-road parking to support those residents who do not currently have the option of charging at home.

Cllr Graham Lawman, NNC’s executive member for highways, travel and assets, said: “As sales of electric vehicles continue to climb, it is vital that we plan investment in charging points for those who have no access to a private drive and need on street facilities or wish to charge their vehicle while visiting our town centres.

“The sites being consulted on have been identified following recommendations to us by residents and suggestions by local councillors. If you have a location that you think we should be considering, please let us know through our dedicated website page.

“As a driver of an electric vehicle myself, I am acutely aware of the need for more charging points and am delighted we are taking part in this scheme as we seek to become carbon neutral by 2030.”

Since 2021, Liberty Charge has installed 23 on-street charging points, each with two sockets, across North Northamptonshire in 12 locations.

Fay White, who lives in Headlands, Kettering, close to one of the planned charging points, said: “We have a charging point in our garage as we have a plug-in hybrid so I suppose we should be in favour. I would have thought it would be better in areas where homeowners aren’t able to charge their cars on their own property.

"Ecologically it’s a good idea, but it will mean that commuters to London will be desperate to get that spot. We can charge off road but our neighbours around the corner don’t have that possibility. Who are they trying to look after? Locals or commuters.”

All feedback will be reviewed by NNC and before installation can go ahead, residents will have a further opportunity to comment on the designation and operation of the bays through the Traffic Regulation Order process.

Go to https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/RV32HDR by November 9, 2022.

The proposed locations are

Corby: Campbell Road, NN17 1RP; Cecil Drive, NN18 8BB; Telford Lane, NN17 1BY.

Desborough: Victoria Street, NN14 2LX

Higham Ferrers: Midland Road, NN10 8BT; Queensway, NN10 8BU; Wood Street, NN10 8DJ

Kettering : Barton Road, NN15 6RS; Hawthorn Road, NN15 7HU; Headlands, NN15 6AA; Linden Avenue, NN16 0EP; Pytchley Road, NN15 6JA; Station Road, NN15 7AW *; The Grove, NN15 7QQ; York Road, NN16 0DB *

Rothwell: Market Hill, NN14 6BX

Rushden: Midland Road, NN10 9TP

Wellingborough: Doddington Road, NN8 2JG; Hatton Avenue, NN8 5AP; Irthlingborough Road, NN8 1NU; Roberts Street, NN8 3HF