Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Fans of almost every conceivable board game available will be able to challenge friends and family at a new convention.

Board game fans will be able to immerse themselves in all things gaming at the Northants Board Game Convention hosted at Kettering Arts Centre on Saturday,, August 10.

The event is the passion of Gavin Price, Dez Dell and Rev Tom Houston who are all avid fans of board games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gavin and Dez run Boards of Kettering and host a monthly board games cafe night at Johnny’s Happy Place.

l-r Dez Dell, Gavin Price and Rev Tom Houston in Kettering Arts Centre

Dez said: “I’ve been a big fan of modern board games for a few years now. I really love the social aspect and have found that board games are not just about playing the game, but are great for bringing people together.

"With no age limit, there’s always a game to suit everyone; whatever your skill level or interest.”

Visitors will be able to choose from more than 350 games to play on the day from a board game ‘library’, attendees can, bring their own to play too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as demonstrations of games to learn how to play there will be vendors selling board game-related wares, a bring-and-buy section for pre-used games, and competitions, tournaments and raffle.

Northants Board Games Convention

Budding game creators have also been invited to bring along their designs to test them with players.

For those with sensory differences, there will also be quiet and less crowded rooms for those who need a peaceful place to play.

Kettering Arts Centre will open its licensed bar and there will be food stalls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rev Tom Houston is the vicar of St Andrew’s Church and manager of Kettering Arts Centre. He is a regular attendee at the board games cafe night and together they are organising the Northants Board Game Convention.

Rev Tom Houston, Dez Dell. Gavin Price

Tom said: “The Arts Centre is such a great venue and we are keeping the ticket prices affordable and accessible for all. We are excited to be able to bring this to the local community, and as avid board gamers ourselves, we hope we can grow the event in the future. Northants Board Game Convention seeks to encompass everyone from new players to seasoned fans.”

Organiser Gavin Price added: “I love board games and go to conventions around the country and wanted to start one in Kettering. When I realised there hadn’t been one in Northamptonshire before, I thought why not give it a go!”

Northants Board Game Convention takes place on Saturday, August 10, from midday to 9pm at Kettering Arts Centre, Lindsey St, Kettering, NN16 8RG.

Tickets are priced at £5 per person or £3 for concessions.