Roadworks causing 'utter chaos' on main route into Wellingborough continue ahead of schools returning

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The roadworks have been causing queues for drivers heading into and out of Wellingborough

Drivers have faced huge queues with roadworks on one of the main routes into Wellingborough and it could get worse as the schools return – but efforts are being made to reduce more disruption.

Work to install high voltage electricity cables from a primary substation in London Road to feed a new primary substation at the Stanton Cross development in Irthlingborough Road started in July.

The temporary lights have been causing chaos for people using this route and trying to access the retail parks on both sides of the road.

Social media has been awash with people complaining about the queues, with some saying it has taken them up to an hour to get out of Castlefields Retail Park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Facebook feeds have seen the roadworks described as absolutely terrible, catastrophic, utter chaos and madness.

One person said: “Madness, isn’t it! I sat through six changes of those lights the other day.”

Another said: “OMG such a nightmare down there.”

And with the schools returning from their summer break soon, one person said: “They are continuing until 11th September - can you imagine the carnage when the schools go back?”

Jamie Cozens, who is the project manager overseeing the works, told the Northants Telegraph: “This requires us to excavate along London Road north onto Irthlingborough Road finishing just short of the railway bridge opposite Leyland industrial estate.

"Our works are due to be completed on London Road by September 11 and on Irthlingborough Road by September 18.

"However due to the excessive heat that we have had in the past month we have been delayed moving forward due to having to leave traffic management up to let the tarmac cure longer before we let traffic over it.

"Our plan is to have London Road complete on time (September 11) and we have requested an extension on part of Irthlingborough Road which we are awaiting approval.”

With the schools returning after the summer holidays, Mr Cozens has said they will try to reduce the disruption by manning the lights at school drop-off and pick-up times.

He said: “Our plans are to be down the far end of Irthlingborough Road/Embankment and will be manning the traffic lights during the peak times of 0700 to 0915 and at 1530 to 1900, this will hopefully reduce the disruption.”

Both the London Road campus of Wrenn School and Wellingborough School are in close proximity to the roadworks so staff, parents and students may get caught out by any further disruption on this road when they head back after the summer break.

But it is not just these roadworks which are affecting routes in the area as they are currently taking place at several other locations across the town, including resurfacing work on the Queensway estate.