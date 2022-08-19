Wellingborough motorists face fortnight of full road closures

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Motorists using a main arterial route through a Wellingborough estate have been warned that resurfacing works may cause disruption to their journeys.

Repairs to the Queensway carriageway are due to be carried out by Northamptonshire Highways, on behalf of North Northamptonshire Council (NNC), from Tuesday, August 30 through to Friday, September 9.

During these dates, full road closures will be in place on Queensway between the junctions with Brickhill Road and Milton Avenue and associated side roads between 09.30am and 3.30pm on weekdays.

Road closure

A signposted mile-long diversion route will take vehicles along Northampton Road.

Councillor Graham Lawman, NNC’s executive member for highways, travel and assets, said: “As a regular user of this road, I know very well that it is in need of repair and that these works are essential, but, they can only be completed safely and efficiently with road closures in place.

"We do appreciate that road closures can be disruptive to those impacted, especially on such a major artery, which is why we try to keep to off-peak hours as much as possible.

“Throughout these works, we would encourage people to allow a little extra time for their journeys if they can and follow the signed diversion routes. During the works, there will be Highways staff available to provide help, where needed, though there will be no vehicle access to properties during the working hours.”

The diversion route

NNC is asking that residents move any vehicles parked within the works before 9.30am each day to ensure works can be carried out swiftly and with minimum disruption.

During the road closures, bus route W1 will not stop at the bus stops on the Queensway and access to this service will be available from the A5128, Northampton Road or Kiln Way.

The works will improve the structural stability of the road and safety for road users, with works including replacement of ironwork, where required, and the reinstatement of road markings.