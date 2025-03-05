North Northants Council (NNC) and its highways maintenance provider, Kier, say they are starting to ramp up the area wide maintenance of the road network with Spring on the way.

In his new role as executive member for highways, travel and assets, Cllr Macaulay Nichol has been out with the team to see the work that has been done recently.

He joined the team for a new trial of the Roadmender along Boundary Road, Wellingborough, close to where a repair had been completed on a section along Rockingham Road in Corby using the same technique.

This method of pothole repair is designed to create strong, longer-lasting repairs which aims to reduce the need for repeat work while minimising disruption for road users.

The Roadmender works by using a boiler to melt bags of Elastomac, which is used to repair poor road surface areas and potholes, to produce a permanent, heat-sealed and seamless repair.

A 2x1m patch takes around eight to 12 minutes to complete and requires only a minimum amount of preparation, resulting in almost zero waste.

Patches can also be joined together to repair larger areas of failed surfacing.

The new technology aims to reduce carbon emissions, minimise disruption to the public and traffic, and facilitate a faster repair.

It can repair up to 60 sqm of road defects a day compared to 16sqm using traditional road repair methods.

The highways team have also identified several areas in the Corby area which would be suitable for the Roadmender, including Rockingham Hill, the roundabout near RS Components and Phoenix Parkway with other areas in Corby and Desborough being considered for the RoadMender.

In the short term, Rockingham Hill and the roundabout near RS Components are both receiving urgent repairs, following feedback from residents on the condition of the roads in both areas.

Cllr Macaulay Nichol, the council’s executive member for highways, travel and assets, said: "I know the state of our roads has been a long-standing frustration for residents.

“Too often, potholes are only repaired once they become a serious hazard, rather than tackling them early to prevent bigger problems.

"Since taking on this role, I’ve made it a top priority to change that approach - getting ahead of the issue and ensuring we take action before roads deteriorate further.

"The introduction of new pothole repair methods, like the Roadmender, is a key part of this strategy.

"That’s why I’m pleased to confirm that Rockingham Hill, the roundabout near RS Components and Phoenix Parkway will receive much-needed repairs, with other areas in Corby and Desborough also being reviewed.

“Seeing the Roadmender in action with the highways team was eye-opening - it speeds up repairs, reduces disruption, and ensures a longer-lasting fix.

"We’re taking a proactive approach, not just filling the worst potholes but tackling areas before they become a bigger issue.

"There’s still a lot to do, but I want residents to know I’m listening, acting, and committed to improving our roads.”

Edith Shah, general manager at Kier Transportation, said: “With the weather improving, we look forward to rolling out a planned programme of works with a range of treatment methods to improve the region’s roads.

"This will run alongside the reactive maintenance to address issues highlighted by routine inspections and reports through the council website.

"We are working closely with North Northamptonshire Council to ensure a high quality, efficient service as we work to improve road conditions across the region.”

Potholes or highways issues can be reported online here.