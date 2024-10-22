Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One of North Northamptonshire Council’s most potholed roads has been the first in the area to be patched with a new road repair material.

An onsite demonstration in Oundle by engineering company Roadmender Asphalt has seen a large area of cracked and potholed South Road repaired using the new system.

If taken on by North Northants Council (NNC) in conjunction with highways maintenance contractor Kier, the new method could speed up repairs across the area making them twice as productive.

Roadmender's Elastomac solution is poured in as a hot liquid that forms to the shape of the hole and welds itself the existing road, unlike traditional methods that require potholes to be cut out as a box and refilled with asphalt.

l-r Robert Carroll (Kier operations manager) , Cllr Matt Binley NNC executive member for highways, Harry Pearl CEO Roadmender Asphalt in South Road, Oundle/National Wortld

Cllr Matt Binley NNC’s executive member for highways, who arranged the demo, said: “You just have to think out of the box and find a solution. We are a nation who come up with ingenious solutions like the ‘bouncing bomb’.”

Currently many road repairs carried out by contractors are limited to the amount of material dug from the road that can be transported to and from the depot.

The new system adds material into the pothole and also forms a flexible waterproof membrane over the potholes covering the edges and areas that could easily crumble.

Using recycled materials including old tyres, the flexible waterproof filler and surface dressing prevents ingress of water that can then cause failure from freeze-thaw action.

The section of South Road in Oundle before and after/Kier

Harry Pearl, CEO of Roadmender Asphalt, visited Oundle to demonstrate the process that is being used by more than 20 local authorities across the UK – as far south as Cornwall and as far north as the Orkneys.

He said: “We launched the first variant two years ago. Prior to that we tested it in ports and at motorway services, places that saw a lot of wear. We got really good results and great feedback from the local authorities that we used to make a few tweaks to the process.

"It’s definitely working up and down the country. This road repair system that is faster. For the same budget you’ll be able to double output.”

As well as improving productivity, workers will not have to cut the road with heavy saws or jack hammer out pot holes.

Oundle - South Road, Roadmender Asphalt demonstrate and train employees of Kier to use the new system to repair potholes /National World

But the pothole crisis is not over with weight of electric cars being double petrol or diesel cars – the aging surface of the road has not been designed for the extra stress.

Cllr Binley said: “We’ve had 30 years of under investment. In Northamptonshire we are the victims of our own success being in the ‘golden triangle’ for logistics. Each fully loaded HGV is the equivalent to 10,000 cars on the wear of the road – that’s how much stress HGVs put on our infrastructure. Nothing goes on rails anymore.

"It’s a never-ending battle and that’s the challenge with progress. We need to be focussing on road surfacing that is the long-term solution. Pothole repair is a short-term solution. "What this product will potentially do is give us that breathing room because rather than the traditional pothole repair that is guaranteed for two years, we would be looking for at least four years-worth of longevity, if not longer.”

“This is a big step forward.”